Coaching diploma: Now, apply to NIS, Patiala, by June 6

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 30

After getting good response and request from various quarters, the academic wing of Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS) here has extended the last date to apply for coaching diploma to June 6. The upper age limit has also been increased from 35 years to 45 years.

It has been learnt that a large number of national and international players, who want to adopt sports coaching as career, are applying for the admission. Over 2,500 applications in various sports disciplines have already been received for the diploma course for the 2022-23 session.

The NIS is the primary institute in the country that runs coach education programmes. Olympians and other world-level players are admitted directly for the coaching diploma. They don’t have to undergo the admission tests.

The NIS authorities claimed that they had received numerous requests to include lawn tennis discipline in the current academic session. Consequently, the tennis discipline was being introduced in the 2022-23 session.