College celebrates World Environment Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

Government Bikram College of Commerce, along with the Municipal Corporation, organised a function to mark World Environment Day at Shaheed Bhagat Singh hall on the college campus.

The event commenced with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Principal Prof Kusum Lata and other guests. MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal was the chief guest on the occasion.

He, along with other guests, planted herbal trees on the college campus. College students presented speeches and staged a ‘Nukkad Natak’, urging people to save the environment.