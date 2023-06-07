College celebrates World Environment Day

Patiala, June 6
Government Bikram College of Commerce, along with the Municipal Corporation, organised a function to mark World Environment Day at Shaheed Bhagat Singh hall on the college campus.
The event commenced with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Principal Prof Kusum Lata and other guests. MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal was the chief guest on the occasion.
He, along with other guests, planted herbal trees on the college campus. College students presented speeches and staged a ‘Nukkad Natak’, urging people to save the environment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Major train accident averted in Jharkhand
The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
The police alerted after the woman became untraceable
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...