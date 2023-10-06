College holds lecture on waste management

Patiala, October 5
Multani Mal Modi College collaborated with the Municipal Corporation and Harpic India to organise a lecture on waste management and sanitation under the campaign ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ launched by the Government of India.
Principal Khushvinder Kumar said that under the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ mission, public hygiene and a clean environment are the main focus for healthy societies along with sustainable growth and development. This is also linked to a lower rate of infectious diseases and lower death rates because of environmental pollution.
Dr Ashwani Sharma, Registrar and Dean, Life Sciences, introduced the theme of the programme and the importance of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign. Manish Sharma, Swachhta Nodal Officer, introduced the guest speakers and briefed them about all the steps taken by the college to maintain Swachhta within the college campus and adjoining area.
