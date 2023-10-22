College hosts lecture on short film-making

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 21

The photography club at Government Mohindra College here organised a seminar on short film making.

The resource person for the seminar was Reena Kaur Dhillon, owner of RK Productions. She is the winner of the 2023 International Socio-Legal Filmmaking Competition.

Reena Kaur Dhillon talked about the nuances of short filmmaking, from the stages of pre-production to post-production.

She shared her experiences with filmmaking and the competitions that she participated in. The students learned about what to avoid and what to focus on while making short films ranging from 30 seconds to 50 minutes.

She elaborated on the technicalities of an award-winning short film and gave examples of them through a visual presentation to make sure she got her point across to the students.