College organises cycle rally

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 22

The Government Mohindra College today organised a cycle rally to raise awareness on the need to create a plastic-free environment.

The rally was held on the directions of Director, Higher Education, and the district administration, as part of the “Swachhata hi Seva — Swachhata Abhiyaan” campaign.

NCC cadets, volunteers of the NSS and the Red Ribbon club participated in the rally.

Professors Amarjit Singh Professor Navjot Singh, Usha and Jatinder Jain took part in the rally that was held from the college campus to the Fountain chowk and back.

The college principal said students must be aware of the environmental issues being faced by the modern world.

