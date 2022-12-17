Colourful start to Heritage Fest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 16

Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari inaugurated the Patiala Heritage Festival here today.

The minister said farmers should diversify and grow flowers instead of conventional crops. He had reached Dhablan village in Patiala for a field-level demonstration to promote flower seed cultivation and also inaugurated the Guava Festival and Chrysanthemum Show at the ancient Baradari Bagh.

While speaking at the Guava Festival, Sarari said the state government had started efforts to promote Punjab’s heritage, folk art and folk fairs among the people. He said farmers of the state had brought the green white revolution and will now bring about a fruit revolution with production of fruits.

The minister honoured 45 farmers who grew fruits, vegetables and flowers and who did not burn stubble. He also distributed certificates to employees who learned sign language.

State Director Horticulture-cum-Mission Director Shailender Kaur was also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the Heritage Festival was being organised to make the young generation aware of our rich heritage and culture. She said important programmes would be organised under its ambit in January and February 2023, which wouldalso attract tourists to the city.