Commando centre trainee suffers gunshot injury, dies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 6

A youth, identified as Manjot Singh (27), a resident of Amritsar, died of a gunshot injury at the commando training complex here on Friday. He was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Kamaljit Singh, a city resident and relative of the youth, said Manjot was training at the complex in Bahadurgarh for over a month.

“‘The family received a call from the commando complex, Bahadurgarh, regarding the incident. Manjot suffered a gunshot. It is not yet clear how the incident happened,” the relative said.

Bahadurgarh police post incharge Baljinder Singh said an investigation was being carried out by the police. “As per preliminary information, the man was accidentally hit by a bullet. The body was handed over to the family on Saturday,” he said.

The SP (City), Sarfraz Alam, said the youth had come to the Commando Complex for training from July 7. He said, “‘He died after he was hit by a shot fired from an SLR rifle. A forensics team had reached the site. We will use all available information to investigate the matter.”