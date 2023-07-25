Commando on duty near temple dies of bullet injury

Patiala, July 24
An anti-terrorist squad (ATS) commando, who was posted outside the Kali Mata temple here, died after suffering a bullet injury last night. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Jagga Singh, who hailed from Hassanpur village, Ghanaur. He had been put on security duty outside the temple for the past few months. The police personnel on duty heard a gunshot. They rushed to the resting area for cops and found the victim lying in a pool of blood there. He was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Senior officials rushed to the spot and started a probe into the incident. “The shot was fired from the service weapon of the victim, an AK-47 rifle. We are minutely looking into the incident,” said a senior official.
The police have completed proceedings under 174 of the CrPC. Further investigating into the matter is going on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley; 5 houses completely destroyed, 15 damaged partially
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but n...