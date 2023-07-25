Commando on duty near temple dies of bullet injury

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 24

An anti-terrorist squad (ATS) commando, who was posted outside the Kali Mata temple here, died after suffering a bullet injury last night. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Jagga Singh, who hailed from Hassanpur village, Ghanaur. He had been put on security duty outside the temple for the past few months. The police personnel on duty heard a gunshot. They rushed to the resting area for cops and found the victim lying in a pool of blood there. He was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and started a probe into the incident. “The shot was fired from the service weapon of the victim, an AK-47 rifle. We are minutely looking into the incident,” said a senior official.

The police have completed proceedings under 174 of the CrPC. Further investigating into the matter is going on.