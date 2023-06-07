Committed to regularising all employees: MLA

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 6

The Punjab Government is committed to regularising the services of all temporary employees working in various departments, as promised during the Assembly elections, said Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy here today.

Talking to mediapersons after handing over appointment letters to safai sewaks at the Bassi Pathana Municipal Council, he said the AAP government had created a history of sorts by providing employment to 29,000 youngsters in the first year of its term.

He said the government was working towards all-round development of the state and efforts were being made to keep youth away from social evils. He said it was for the first time that 86% of the houses in the state had received zero electricity bills.