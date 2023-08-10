Committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 9

Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, who holds the portfolio of Freedom Fighters and Defence Services Welfare, on Wednesday met freedom fighters as part of a campaign to reach out to heroes of the freedom struggle, and paid his respects to them.

The minister met Tara Singh and Kashmir Singh at Shambhu Kalan village, Sewa Singh and Kashmir Singh at Suhron village, Charan Singh at Shahpur Rayian village, Harjant Singh and Gurcharan Singh at Alampur village and Karnail Singh and Avtar Singh in Rajpura.

He was accompanied by Ghanaur MLA Gurlal Ghanaur, Rajpura MLA Neena Mittal and district officials.

Expressing reverence for their indomitable spirit, Jauramajra emphasised their sacrifices continued to be a source of pride for Punjab. “Their unwavering dedication and contributions have firmly established Punjabis as notable figures in the annals of India’s freedom struggle,” he said.

While acknowledging that no tribute could encompass the sacrifices they made, the minister reaffirmed state government’s commitment in honouring them.

He said the government had increased the pension of freedom fighters from Rs 9,400 per month to Rs 11,000 per month from August 1, 2023, which would benefit a total of 545 persons, including widows and unemployed children of freedom fighters. “The move is a testament to the government’s commitment in recognising and appreciating the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, ensuring that their legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all Punjabis,” he added.

