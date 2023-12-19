Committee submits memo to adminstration

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 18

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee has submitted a memorandum to the District Administration with the demand of maintaining the sanctity of the Shaheedi Jor Mela and not allowing any types of intoxicants during the mela.

Addressing mediapersons, Baba Balbir Singh said that despite the ban on all intoxicants during the Shaheedi Jor Mela, the shopkeepers in the vicinity of the mela continue to sell cigarettes, tobacco, liquor and intoxicant poppy husk tikkis, along with other intoxicants. The meat shops here remain open as well.

He added that it hurts the religious sentiments of the pilgrims who come to pay obeisance at the mela. He demanded that the district administration implement the orders well and said that the police should not be lax when dealing with anti-social elements. During his address, he added that if the administration did not take this matter seriously, they would have to make efforts to stop these anti-social activities. Sukhdev Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chhote Singh, and Harminder Singh were present on the occasion, among other members of the committee.

