Conference on Guru Granth Sahib ends

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 3

A two-day international conference on ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji- contemporary concerns’ concluded at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, today. Sant Baba Sewa Singh from Khadur Sahib was the chief guest of the valedictory function.

About 150 researchers and scholars from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Kashmir and other places presented their research papers at the conference.

University vice-chancellor Prof Prit Pal Singh said research on Gurbani can be complete only by imbibing its message in real life.