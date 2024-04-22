Congress candidate highlights works done by him

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 21

Dr Amar Singh, Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, started his election campaign after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. He was accompanied by Kuljit Singh Nagra, former MLA; Randeep Singh Nabha, former minister; Bikram Singh Bajwa from Sahnewal and other leaders.

Addressing the party workers, Dr Amar Singh highlighted his achievements as MP from Fatehgarh Sahib. He said he had always raised the issues related to the constituency in Parliament and succeeded in bringing various projects to his segment.

He said the present election was not about winning or losing but to save democracy. He said if the BJP came to power again, it would be the last election, so it was important to defeat Modi. Only the Congress can defeat him.

Nagra, Nabha, Dr Sikandar Singh, DCC president, DCC and other speakers addressed the gathering.

