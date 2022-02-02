Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

Former Mayor in race from Patiala Urban, Mohit from Rural

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

Congress candidate Vishnu files his nomination papers in Patiala on Tuesday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 1

Claiming that development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore had been completed or were under completion in the Patiala Rural constituency, Mohit Mohindra today assured the people of the constituency that the party would continue development works in the area.

Congress candidate Mohit Mohindra files his nomination papers in Patiala on Tuesday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Son of Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra, 31-year- old advocate Mohit filed his nomination papers here today. Talking to mediapersons outside the Mini Secretariat here today, Mohit said: “Our family has served the constituency for years. My father, Brahm Mohindra, has been with the Congress for his entire life and we have left no stone unturned for the development of constituency”. “The turncoats or new candidates coming to ask you for votes should also explain where they were during corona times, when you needed them the most. Me and my father were always there and will always be here for everyone”, he said.

“Be it safe drinking water for the people or construction of new bus stand or rejuvenation of Chotti Nadi and Badi Nadi or putting up sewerage projects or the development in the villages, we have done the best for the people”, he claimed.

Mohit filed his nominations today at the Patiala Mini Secretariat before the returning officer-cum- ADC (D) Gautam Jain. He was accompanied by his father Brahm Mohindra, mother Harpreet Mohindra and brother Baksh Mohindra.

On the occasion Brahm Mohindra said the Congress in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would form the next government with a thumping majority. “The people of Punjab have made up their mind to bring back Congress for the betterment of the state. The people of Patiala Rural have made their choice in the form of Mohit and they will surely vote for him”, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Vishnu Sharma today filed his nomination papers from the Patiala Urban seat to try his luck in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20. Sharma, a former Mayor of the Patiala Municipal Corporation, to face former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Before filing the nomination, Sharma along with his family members and supporters, paid obeisance at Kali Mata Temple and Gurudwara Dukhinwaran Sahib in the city. After filing his nominations, Sharma said, “I am overwhelmed by the response from the people of Patiala. I, along with the party workers, will go all out to seek votes during the campaign.” Sharma said that if voted to power he would work for the qualified youth employment and development of the city.

Sharma in his affidavit to the returning officer said that he had studied up to Class IX and appeared for matriculation as a private candidate in the year 1968.

Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Brar, Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP candidate from Rajpura, filed his nomination papers. Despite ban on roadshows by the Election Commission of India, he organised a roadshow and uploaded the video of it on social media, wherein, he was seen holding a rally with hundreds of supporters.

Patiala District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said that a total 61 candidates filed papers in the district on the final day of the nomination period.

