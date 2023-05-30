Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 29

Congress councillors of the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council (MC) today staged a dharna in front of the office of the Executive Officer (EO) alleging that he had postponed the opening of tenders worth Rs 4 crore of various development works for the second consecutive time under political pressure.

Addressing the media, Ashok Sood, MC president, and Gulshan Rai Bobby, Narinder Prince and Harpreet Singh Lalli, all senior councillors, alleged that due to political pressure the EO had postponed opening of tenders for the second time. They said these tenders were to be opened on May 24, but the EO informed the council president through a letter that the tendering process had been postponed till June 15.

They said the EO had no power to postpone tenders without the consent of the council president. Moreover, the letter was issued at 4.30 pm, whereas the official time of the MC was upto 2 pm, they said.

Sood said he had asked the EO under which act he postponed tenders, but he did not get any reply.

Councillors alleged that due to political differences between the Congress controlled MC and the AAP MLA, no new development project was initiated in the area under the civic body’s jurisdiction despite having surplus funds. They said residents were the worst sufferers as drains were choked, roads were teeming with potholes and cleanliness had taken a hit in the towns.

EO Gurbax Singh said the process was postponed on administrative grounds. He said tenders would be opened on June 15.