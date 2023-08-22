Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 21

Congress leader from Sanour Harinderpal Singh Harry Mann today alleged that a residential property owned by his party leader Surjit Singh Langh at Alipur village in Sanour had been encroached on by miscreants at the behest of an MLA and a relative of a Cabinet minister in the state. The MLA, in an official statement, denied the allegations and threatened that he would file a defamation suit.

Harinderpal held a press conference today. He said Langh had purchased a property measuring 180 sq yd many years ago and started living there recently. “Miscreants, who are facing numerous police cases, forcibly encroached on the property. After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, the police, on a fake complaint filed by some people at the behest of an AAP MLA and relative of a Cabinet minister, took over possession of the property and also confiscated the CCTV cameras, vehicles and other electronic items from there.”

He said the matter had already reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a team from the court paid a visit to check the documents of the property.

Responding to the allegations, the AAP MLA said he was being targeted to draw attention. He said, “They should prove my involvement in such matters of encroachment of land. Those who are levelling these allegations should either provide proof within 15 days or else I will file a defamation suit against them.”

