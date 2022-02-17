Congress Sanaur candidate Harry faces a challenge from own party leaders

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 16

Not only the opposition parties, Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann, the Congress candidate from Sanaur, has to trump his own party leaders of the constituency to register a win. Prominent among in-house challengers is Lal Singh, who Harry Mann believes is not supporting him. He said, “I have informed the party CM face Charanjit Singh Channi about the issue during his rally in my constituency.” Mann said he had already informed Harish Choudhary, the party in-charge of Punjab.

Lal Singh, however, had already said that the allegations were baseless and he had been a staunch worker of the Congress for decades.

Besides, Capt Amarinder’s party, the Punjab Lok Congress, has also fielded its candidate against Mann. Moreover, Mann is said to have not been getting support from Patiala Member of Parliament Preneet Kaur, who is out of the poll scene so far.

While campaigning in Alipur Sikhan village in Devigarh block of Sanaur, Mann told The Tribune that door-to-door campaigning and small gatherings, owing to the ECI restrictions on big rallies, are by default helping him in making direct contact with voters.

“This is actually a very good method, if you want to connect with voters. This style of campaigning, however, requires hard work. It helps to listen to the problems of the electorate directly,” he said.

Mann, during addressing a gathering in the village, said that he was successful in bringing development projects despite not being an MLA. “I promise I will sit at least for two days every week in the constituency to meet people. I am accountable for all voters,” said Mann before he left for another village.