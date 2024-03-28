Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 27

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Punjab Youth Congress has started holding meetings of party workers to activate the cadre at the block level.

State Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra is running around and urging the party cadre to unite under the Congress, “which is ideology-based party having a glorifying past”.

Speaking at a meeting of the Block Congress Committee-Allowal here, Mohit said the Congress would give a befitting reply to the BJP and AAP in the Lok Sabha elections. “The party cadre should be ready for a decisive battle against the communal forces, which are ruining our nation. The country has to be freed from the clutches of the BJP as well as its B-team called AAP. The way AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is behind the bars for the liquor scam, BJP leaders should also be put behind the bars for the biggest scam of electoral bond funding,” he said.

“This would be the biggest scam not in India but in the world. The party workers should take the works done by the successive Congress governments in Punjab to every doorstep and tell them how the BJP and its B-team are looting people,” he alleged.

Commenting on the issue of senior leaders leaving the party, Mohit said it was very unfortunate that senior leaders were drifting away from the party that gave them everything, even made them leaders. “If the party is not in a comfortable position today, it doesn’t mean that you leave it and move on. This is backstabbing,” he said.

Over a dozen senior party leaders and more than a 100 unit presidents were in participation in the meeting.

