Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 19

The district witnessed continuous drizzle today. As a result, the region recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius. Areas, including Samana, received rainfall during the day. The rainwater got collected along the road at Chotti Baradari, adjacent to railway crossings 23 and 24, and at Jagtar Nagar, among others.

A resident commuting through Chhoti Baradari pointed towards the water collected around the Beant Singh Chowk and said, “Rain water collects at this site every time it rains. The municipal corporation should look into provisions for drainage in the area. There are numerous problems in the city’s drainage system already. The collected water is harmful for the road infrastructure as well.”