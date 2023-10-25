Cop seeks Rs 10 lakh in bribe, caught accepting Rs 6 lakh

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 24

During its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) yesterday arrested ASI Raghuvir Singh, posted at CIA Samana, in the district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh and making a demand of Rs 4 lakh more.

A spokesperson of the state VB said the above-mentioned police personnel has been arrested after the investigation of an online complaint submitted to the Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line by Shampy Singh.

He added that the complainant has alleged that the ASI has been demanding illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh for joining the investigation in a case registered against him at the said police station. He alleged that the said ASI had already taken Rs 6 lakh bribe on April 27 and was asking for the remaining amount of Rs 4 lakh.

The spokesperson said the VB unit has investigated and registered a corruption case against the police personnel after finding him guilty of demanding and accepting bribes from the complainant. The ASI has been arrested and will be produced in the competent court on Wednesday. He added that further investigation in this case was in progress.

#Punjab Vigilance Bureau