Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Patiala, June 12

The police claimed to have cracked two separate blind murders with the arrest of a suspect who was mentioned in FIRs registered at the Nabha and Bhadson police stations.

Addressing mediapersons, SP (Investigations) Yogesh Sharma said that on June 7, Mahinder Kaur of Dandrala village complained that his son Jagdev Jaggi (35) was sleeping in the house when some unknown persons attacked him, adding that his body was found severely wounded in the morning. He said, “Following the complaint, a case was registered for murder, and an investigation began. DSP Nabha Devinder Attri and CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh visited the spot along with other officers, and they were able to crack the case within a week.”

SP Sharma said, “During investigations, it came to light that the victim had a criminal background and had been to jail a few times. He had a quarrel with a fellow village ex-armyman, Narinder Singh, who worked as a security guard at a local factory. Every time Jagdev Jaggi would confront Narinder in the village, he would abuse him and boast of his connections with criminals. Despite repeated requests by Narinder, Jaggi continued to threaten him.”

CIA incharge Shaminder Singh said on June 6, Narinder entered the house and attacked Jaggi with a rod at around midnight. He said, “He left him in a pool of blood and went home. We have recovered the murder weapon and blood-stained clothes of the suspect.”

In another case, victim Sukhdev Singh went to Nabha from his village on a bicycle on May 1. Later, his body was recovered near the drain in Kakrala village with a gunshot wound close to his shoulder.

SP Sharma said, “Investigation suggests that Sukhdev Singh had a property dispute with a few people and had cases registered against them at various police stations. He was trying to implicate Chamkaur Singh of Ageti village. For that, he bought a country-made weapon and fired near his own shoulder. However, due to excessive blood loss, he succumbed to the injuries.”

