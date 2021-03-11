Patiala cops step up vigil ahead of I-Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 9

The police have beefed up security ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. As part of a special drive to identify suspicious persons, the police conducted a search operation in the Badoongar area this afternoon.

The authorities claimed they had enhanced vigil around the venue for the Independence Day celebrations, educational institutions, railway station, bus stops, religious places and the busy markets.

Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek said the police were regularly conducting surprise checks. A special search operation was carried out in the Badoongar area. The SHOs had been asked to question suspicious persons in their respective areas.

Besides flag marches and nakas, search operations were being conducted in all subdivisions of the district. Senior functionaries were reviewing proactive measures being taken at the police station level.