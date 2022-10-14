COTPA violation: Health officials challan 'pan' vendors selling tobacco items in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 13

The Health Department on Thursday issued challans to many ‘pan’ vendors for violating provisions of The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), in the city.

The health officials said the team of the Tobacco Cell of the Health Department inspected pan shops in the Bhupindra Road, Raj Kamal Place, Bhadson Road, Model Town and Tripuri areas.

The team discovered people not following the provisions banning smoking in public places. They were found smoking cigarettes in public places, while kiosk owners were seen selling loose cigarettes.

Besides, pan shop vendors had not put up mandatory signboards warning those below 18 years against smoking cigarettes.

Dr SJ Singh, nodal officer, said they had already issued seven challans to the pan shop vendors and imposed a fine of Rs 1,300 for violations of the COTPA Act.