Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 20

Krishan Chand Budhu, councillor from Ward No. 44, has levelled corruption allegations against local leaders of the Punjab Lok Congress, officers of the Local Government Department and the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, regarding illegal construction of colonies and buildings in the district.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he also alleged that the officers in question passed group estimates for various works and issued these to specific contractors in connivance with senior officers at the local Government Department.

In his latest letter to the Punjab Chief Minister, he stated there was rampant corruption in Patiala city during the previous government’s tenure.

“Along with the departmental officers of the Patiala MC and the Local Government Department, local leaders of the Punjab Lok Congress were also involved in misappropriation of funds. In fact, a number of buildings and colonies have been constructed in Patiala in connivance with departmental officials,” he said.

He said: “Officials passed group estimates for various works and issued tenders to select few contractors who collected tenders worth crores. This practice has been going on since long. I raised the matter several times.”

He demanded that the state government should conduct an inquiry into the matter and also check bank statements of all local leaders and contractors. He said he had sent the letter to the Chief Minister’s office and the Secretary, Local Government.