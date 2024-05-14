Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 13

A husband and wife died on the spot in a collision between an SUV and a speeding truck near Naulakha village on the Sirhind-Patiala road last night. A total of seven persons were seriously injured in the accident. The deceased were identified as Dalwara Singh and his wife, Sunita Devi, residents of Ambchapa village in Mohali district. They were going to attend the wedding party when the accident took place.

Mulepur police station SHO Balbir Singh said last night a speeding truck collided with an SUV. As a result, two persons died and seven were injured. The injured have been identified as driver Bahadur Singh, a resident of Kharorha village; Harwinder Kaur and Randhir Kaur of Balsua village; Gurmeet Kaur of Pawari village in Patiala district; Meena Devi of Shimla; and Arshdeep Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur of Channo village. He said the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Patiala, adding that Harvinder Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur were in serious condition, so they were referred to the government hospital in Chandigarh.

The SHO said that as soon as the police got information about the accident, the Mullepur police and SSF reached the spot and started relief work. He said the accident was terrible; the car was damaged and everyone was trapped inside it. He said the victims had to be pulled out with great effort; however, by the time the police pulled everyone out of the car, Dalwara Singh and his wife Sunita had passed away. He said the truck driver had managed to escape, leaving his truck behind.

SHO Balbir Singh said in his statement to the police, Sukhwinder Singh said on May 12, his son Mandeep Singh got married during the day and a wedding party was held at a palace in Nalina village at night. He said he was going to the palace with his relatives in a car, and some other relatives were going to the same place in the SUV. He said at around 8 pm, when the driver of the SUV turned his car from the main road towards Nalina village road, a truck coming at high speed from the Sirhind side hit the car and dragged it for some distance. He said two of his relatives died on the spot, whereas others were injured.

The SHO said the police have traced the owner of the truck and a case has been registered against the missing driver. He said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family members after a postmortem at the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital.

