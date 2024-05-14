 Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Patiala
  • Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road

The damaged SUV after the accident near Fatehgarh Sahib.



Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 13

A husband and wife died on the spot in a collision between an SUV and a speeding truck near Naulakha village on the Sirhind-Patiala road last night. A total of seven persons were seriously injured in the accident. The deceased were identified as Dalwara Singh and his wife, Sunita Devi, residents of Ambchapa village in Mohali district. They were going to attend the wedding party when the accident took place.

Mulepur police station SHO Balbir Singh said last night a speeding truck collided with an SUV. As a result, two persons died and seven were injured. The injured have been identified as driver Bahadur Singh, a resident of Kharorha village; Harwinder Kaur and Randhir Kaur of Balsua village; Gurmeet Kaur of Pawari village in Patiala district; Meena Devi of Shimla; and Arshdeep Kaur and Ramandeep Kaur of Channo village. He said the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Patiala, adding that Harvinder Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur were in serious condition, so they were referred to the government hospital in Chandigarh.

The SHO said that as soon as the police got information about the accident, the Mullepur police and SSF reached the spot and started relief work. He said the accident was terrible; the car was damaged and everyone was trapped inside it. He said the victims had to be pulled out with great effort; however, by the time the police pulled everyone out of the car, Dalwara Singh and his wife Sunita had passed away. He said the truck driver had managed to escape, leaving his truck behind.

SHO Balbir Singh said in his statement to the police, Sukhwinder Singh said on May 12, his son Mandeep Singh got married during the day and a wedding party was held at a palace in Nalina village at night. He said he was going to the palace with his relatives in a car, and some other relatives were going to the same place in the SUV. He said at around 8 pm, when the driver of the SUV turned his car from the main road towards Nalina village road, a truck coming at high speed from the Sirhind side hit the car and dragged it for some distance. He said two of his relatives died on the spot, whereas others were injured.

The SHO said the police have traced the owner of the truck and a case has been registered against the missing driver. He said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family members after a postmortem at the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

2
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

3
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

4
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
India

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

7
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

8
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

9
Punjab

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

10
India

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal

Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh

‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...

HP voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: Sukhu

Himachal voters to teach BJP lesson for bid to topple govt: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

India inks 10-yr agreement with Iran to develop Chabahar port

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help

Amid troubled ties, Maldives appreciates India’s fiscal help


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

2 girls die in temple lintel collapse

Empty vessels make much noise: Tandon’s jibe at Tewari

‘Will bring solution to the table in six months’

BJP deploys Pandey to bolster campaign

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

If INDIA bloc wins, I will come back on June 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Supreme Court slams authorities over failure to process municipal solid waste

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Punjab sees 1,771 farm fire cases, highest in a day