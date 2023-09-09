Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 8

A local court today extended the police remand of an alleged drug peddler by five days.

Amrik Singh, the suspect, is also accused of having links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and of smuggling arms from the neighbouring country. He was earlier in police remand for two-days.

The suspect has been kept on the Patiala CIA staff premises for interrogation for security reasons.

A few days ago, the Punjab Police, following specific inputs from the state intelligence, had established the active link of Amrik Singh with the Pakistan spy agency.

The police had seized a mobile phone from his possession when he was arrested in 2022. The phone was sent for forensic analysis. The intelligence wing then found a 140-page report of an Army camp in Himachal Pradesh in the mobile phone along with the movement of the camp, strength of the personnel, total vehicles and other details, which had been sent to some ISI official.

Patiala police officials confirmed that the ISI had sent two AK-47 weapons and around 250 bullets to him. The police this week registered a fresh FIR against Amrik Singh and also started an investigation into the role of his relative in the Army.

Investigating officer Amanpal Singh Virk today produced Amrik in the court after his two-day remand was completed.

