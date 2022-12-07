Court rejects bail plea of ex-MLA, son in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 6

A local court today rejected the bail application of former MLA Hardial Kamboj and his son Nirbhai Singh, alias Milty Kamboj, in an abetment of suicide case.

The police had booked the Congress leader, his son and four others last month after a man, who ran a news portal, died by suicide.

Ramesh Sharma ended his life after allegedly being harassed by the former MLA.

The deceased had made a video expressing his grief. A suicide note was also recovered.

The body of the deceased was recovered from a park after his video accusing the MLA, his son and the others went viral.

Ramesh had accused Milty Kamboj of seizing his shop and demanding Rs 30,000 per month.

In the video, he said he was hoping for action against the accused. As no action was initiated, it forced him to end his life.