Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

After nearly a month-long upward spiral, the number of Covid cases in the district have started to decline by the day. As per doctors, the transmitted virus was less severe this time.

According to officials of the district administration, 20 new cases were recorded in the district today.

District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, "The number of cured individuals in the district today increased to 42. There are currently 61 active cases in the district.

It was on March 28 that fresh Covid cases again started rising in the district after months. Since then, the district has seen an increase of 577 cases and the total the number of cases rose to 64,858.

Sumeet said the virus was less severe this time. "The number of cases has started decreasing already. The hospitalisation rate is less this time. The upward spiral of cases witnessed in April has started coming down, but people should continue to follow the guidelines.