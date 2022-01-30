Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, January 29

The blood bank at Government Rajindra Hospital is facing an acute shortage of blood as donors stay away. The blood bank has sent out an SOS to the public for voluntary donation at the earliest.

Due to the ongoing shortage, kids suffering from thalassaemia, who require lifelong regular blood transfusions, are said to have been severely hit.

Kin of a patient admitted at gynaecology emergency of Rajindra Hospital said that he was turned away by the blood bank owing to the shortage of blood. He had to make a desperate attempt in the middle of the night to get a donor.

Sources said the blood bank at Rajindra Hospital had been facing blood shortage for the past one week. It has been learnt that outdoor blood donation camps, one of the major source of blood donations, are not being held evidently due to the third wave of Covid. Besides, educational institutes, where blood camps were being organised, are also shut.

Dr Rajni Bassi, assistant professor, department of blood transfusion, said there were 250 children suffering from thalassaemia and taking treatment at the hospital, besides everyday 25 children come to the hospital for the treatment. “The IMA Patiala, along with other organisations of medical professionals, is organising emergency blood donation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Harpal Singh, in-charge, blood bank, said, “We are organising emergency blood donation camps. The problem will be resolved soon.”