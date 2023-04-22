Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 21

As many as 44 fresh cases of Covid were reported in the district today. The count of active cases, following the fresh cases, has risen to 155.

As per health officials, of the 44 new cases, 28 were reported from Patiala city, four each from Rajpura and Dudhan Sadhan, three each from Samana and Kauli, and one each from Harpalpur and Shutrana blocks.

Civil Surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said people showing symptoms like cold, fever and cough should immediately get themselves tested at the health centres. The office has also advised the residents to wear face masks and frequently wash hands.