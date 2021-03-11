Patiala's National Law University becomes Covid hotspot with 46 more positive cases

Karam Prakash
Patiala, May 4
With 46 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law has turned into a covid hotspot in the district.
As many as 60 positive cases of covid have been reported at the university over the past four days. The university campus has been declared a major containment zone, the only one in the district.
Health officials, including the Civil Surgeon, visited the university to assess the situation.
Sources said the count of positive cases is likely to mount in the coming days.
Several farewell parties were held last week, and that might be the reason for the outbreak on the campus, said health officials.
“I have reviewed the covid cases at the RGNLU. Health teams have been deployed since last three days. The university was advised to follow an SOP and to keep constant liaison with parents. Those who are positive have mild symptoms and have been isolated in separate blocks. It has been declared a containment zone and 100 per cent testing is to be completed,” said Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.
