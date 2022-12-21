CRPF, SAI Kurukshetra score victories in hockey

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 20

On the 2nd day of the 45th Liberals All India Hockey Tournament in progress at the hockey stadium, PPS Nabha, four league matches were played.

In the first match, Sports Authority of India Kurukshetra (SAI) defeated Hawks Rupnagar 4-2. Scorers for SAI Kurukshetra were Gagan in 16th and 44th minute, Manpreet in 21st and 22nd minute while Hawks reduced the lead through Bharat Thakur in 38th minute and Jaskaran Singh scored in 59th minute.

SAI Kurukshetra had five internationals in their ranks mainly Deepak, Somjit, Jagwant, Naveen and Manpreet who represented India in junior World Cup and Asia Cup.

In the second match, J&K Police drew 2-2 against Namdhari XI to share one point each in their league match from pool B. Scorers were Azeem (24th minute) and Balmeet Singh (47th minute). Namdhari’s scored through Harvinder in 29th minute and Maninder Singh in 44th minute.

Third match was played between CRPF New Delhi and Field Hockey Chandigarh with the former winning 3-1. CRPF scored two quick goals in 15th and 18th minute to go ahead 2-0. Both goals came from the stick of Roben Singh who was brilliant in spearheading attacks on the Chandigarh goal. Chandigarh boys reduced the lead to 2-1 in 52nd minute when Yadwinder Singh rushed into the D from 25 yard line to place the ball in the left corner of the goal. Policemen completed 3-1 win with 54th minute goal by Saroj Ekka.

In the last match of the day Punjabi University Patiala got the better of West Central Railway Jabalpur by a 2-1 margin with the goals coming from Vikas and Michael Topno for Punjabi University and Sahil for the Railwaymen.

Tomorrow’s fixtures

10:00 am Namdhari XI vs Indian Overseas Bank, Chennai.

11:30 am CRPF New Delhi vs RCF Kapurthala

1:00 pm West Central Railway Jabalpur vs Corps of Signals Jalandhar

2:30 pm ASC Jalandhar vs Hawks Rupnagar