Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Patiala, June 30

The 22nd Summer Theatre Festival, held under the aegis of North Zone Cultural Centre, in association with Natak Wala, concluded at Virsa Vihar Kendra here today.

Plays “Maa Na Begani Ho” and “Panchlait” were staged on the final day of the three-day festival. “Maa Na Begani Ho” was a beautiful presentation about Punjabi language. It was directed by Rajesh Sharma. The drama portraying the tragedy of mother tongue with people adopting foreign languages was written by Surinder Bath. Kavita Sharma essayed the role of ‘Mother Language’.

The second play, “Panchlait”, was a Hindi play based on a story penned by Phanishwar Nath Renu. Its dramatisation adoption was done by Ranjit Kapoor. The play emphasised that as the light of science increases, it is very important for the minds of people to be enlightened as well. The darkness of ignorance should be removed. The play saw artistes capturing the colour of Bihari language, which was appreciated by the audience. Samar Sharma and Manisha played the roles of hero and heroine. The play was directed by Kavita Sharma.

Eminent art personalities and theatre lovers were among the audience. Rajesh Sharma and Kavita Sharma expressed their gratitude to NZCC Director M Furqan Khan and his team for organising the festival.

