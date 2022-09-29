Cyclothon, lecture mark Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 28

Multani Mal Modi College here today organised a cyclothon, lecture and a nukkad natak to mark the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The occasion was dedicated to the ideology and sacrifice made by Bhagat Singh as well as to imbibe the message of physical and mental fitness in students. The lecture was delivered by Prof Balvir Singh, former head, Department of Punjabi.

College Principal Dr Khushvinder Kumar welcomed the speaker and said it was the need of the hour to make students aware of the ideology propagated by Bhagat Singh.

A cyclothon was also organised by the Department of Sports and Physical Education in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, Govt of Punjab. Around 150 students and teachers participated in the rally.

On the occasion, a Nukkad Natak ‘Vaah ni Dharat Suhaviye’ was enacted by college students under the guidance of Dr Davinder Singh.