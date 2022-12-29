Dairy, Heritage Street projects fail to take off

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, December 28

A number of important projects in the city, including the canal based water supply project, dairy shifting and Heritage Street project, have not seen the light of day. Most projects that were announced years ago, were started in 2020 and 2021.

Dairy farmers in lurch

The city regularly faces problem of stagnation of rain water in residential and commercial areas due to blocked sewer pipes. While the city lacks a rainwater drainage system, the Municipal Corporation has failed to keep main sewer pipes in the city clean.

The sewer lines are blocked due to the dumping of household garbage, dairy waste etc. Keeping in view the situation, the corporation had proposed a project of shifting milk dairies from the city to the outskirts. But the project currently stands incomplete.

Despite an expenditure of Rs 18 crore from public funds, and completion of most parts of the project, it failed to make a headway since it was put on a halt in September 2021. The MC had recently held a camp for dairy farmers to help them seek bank loans to establish their set ups at a new site in Ablowal village.

Street to nowhere

The city’s iconic Heritage Street project around Qila Mubarak has also been lying pending for years. The government had passed a project for the shifting of high and low-tension power supply cables underground, cobbling of a 2-km stretch with red granite stone, installation of compact substation transformers others worth Rs 43.63 crore.

But the project underwent numerous changes and has remained on halt ever since. Moreover, tiles installed as part of the project have already come off. While the project seems to have reached a dead end, MC officials have started holding meetings and making provisions to ensure easy commuting on the roads.

Canal-based supply project

The city’s canal based water supply project aimed at providing clean drinking water to all households in the city has been lying pending too.

The project was first announced in 2006. The project pegged at Rs 503 crore was started in May 2021 and is under progress since. The work of installation of a treatment plant in Ablowal village is nearing completion. The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board is yet to install water supply pipes in city streets. The project is set to finish in 2023.

Rajindra Lake rejuvenation

The rejuvenation project of the iconic Rajindra Lake that started in 2020 was carried out during the tenure of the previous Congress-led state government, which spent Rs 5.04 crore on it. Works on strengthening its boundary wall, creating a walkway, cleaning its water bed and other installations were carried out during the project. But the site has neglected since. The MC is now planning to carry out another project for the beautification of the lake.