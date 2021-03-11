Dairy shifting project: Patiala Mayor for action against MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 22

Accusing MC Commissioner Keshav Hingonia of stalling the city’s dairy shifting project on verbal orders, Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu has demanded departmental action against him.

In a letter to Vivek Pratap Singh, Principal Secretary, Local Government, the Mayor has detailed the project developments and demanded his personal intervention in the execution of the project worth over Rs 18 crore. The Commissioner said a report was submitted to the Local Government Department and its directions were awaited.

The project was put on hold after then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s direction to the district administration to provide necessary facilities at the new site before shifting the dairy owners. Months on and despite a change in the state government, the project still hangs fire.

Bittu, who went to the CM office twice to apprise him about the status of the project, accused the Commissioner and the district administration of stalling the project on verbal orders. “As per law, no government official has the authority to intervene and stall a project unconstitutionally. But despite repeated notices sent to the office, the Commissioner has stalled the project merely on the basis of verbal orders of the Deputy Commissioner. This is affecting the life of city residents”, he said.

Bittu said, “The first phase of the dairy project is complete. Recently we have spent Rs 15 lakh on cleaning the city’s sewer pipes which frequently get blocked due to dumping of dairy waste in them. Moreover, I have sent repeated intimations to the Commissioner to complete the pending project and a detailed report was submitted to the office of the DC as well. I have been fighting for execution of the project for long, but not getting cooperation from officials of the administrative. They should be asked to explain steps taken by them regarding the project.” He said the dairy owners had filed a suit in the Punjab and Haryana High Court which also failed to provide them relief. “Therefore, I have sought personal intervention from the Principal Secretary to complete the project”, he said. Corporation Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said his office had sent a detailed report of the project to the Local Government Department and awaiting directions.