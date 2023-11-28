Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 27

On the 12th day of the Late Pritam Singh Memorial National Theatre Festival, Stepco, a group from Nahan (Himachal Pradesh) enacted the play “Dak Ghar,” written by Rabindranath Tagore and directed by Rajit Singh Kanwar. The play was based on the imagination of a young boy who is sick and his encounters with different kinds of people. His heart swings between hope and desperation. The young artist Vaibhav Attri did justice to the character of Amal. The presence of actors like Neeraj Gupta, Rakesh Sharma and Ram Kumar Saini added to the charm of the play.

The second play of the day was “Haq Paraya Nanaka.” This play was included today to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. “Haq Paraya Nanaka” highlighted the message of Sri Guru Nanak Dev that a man should prove his honesty by working according to his rights and with hard work.

The chief guest of the event, former IPS officer Paramjit Singh Gill, along with Satnam Singh, Deputy Director, Department of Languages, Punjab and Rajesh Agarwal, Navyug Vastralaya, congratulated the actors who were part of both plays.

#Nahan