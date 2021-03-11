Dakala-Sirhind road link to be constructed under central scheme

Patiala, August 9

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma said today that a road connecting the Dakala road with the Sirhind road would be constructed under the Centre’s Setu Bandhan Scheme.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has directed the state government to prepare a detailed project report on roads to be constructed under the scheme.

The Mayor said he had sent a proposal to the state government in March 2020. It was later discussed with the functionaries of the Centre. The proposal was then taken up by the state government again and the matter was sent to the Local Government Department for the preparation of a detailed project report.

Sharma said the proposed road would be 80-foot wide. It would also connect the Sirhind road to the factory area, Tafazalpura, Rajpura road, Sanour road, Ghalori gate and the Dakala road. He said with the construction of the road, the traffic situation at the Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib chowk would ease. — TNS

Project Plan