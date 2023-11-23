Dance performances mark Day 2 of inter-zone youth fest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 22

The second day of the Inter-Zonal Youth and Folk Festival at Punjabi University witnessed enthusiastic displays of talent in various fields, including folk dance and Malwai giddha.

Dr Gagandeep, in charge of the Department of Youth Welfare, said the events held at the main stage featured competitions in Western Solo, Western Group, Western Solo (female), Street Play, Skit, Punjabi Lokdhara and competitions based on cultural themes, short films, rangoli, clay modelling, on-the-spot sketching, photography, poster making, cartooning, collage creation and installation art.

He added that competitions such as Western Solo (Solo), Western Group (Solo), Western Group (Group), Street Play, Skit, Punjabi Lokdhara and Cultural-Based Short Film, among others, took place at different venues across the campus.

Dr Arvind, the vice-chancellor, talked about the importance of nurturing students’ personalities through these competitions. Participating in various arts competitions allows the youth to express themselves in ways they would not be able to otherwise. The third day of the festival is set to feature competitions such as individual singing, mimicry, folk songs and folk orchestras, among other cultural activities.

In the closing session of the second day, Dr Mukesh Kumar Thakur, Director, Constituent College, was honoured as a special guest.

