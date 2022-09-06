Dancers enthral at Pbi varsity fest

Patiala, September 5
Punjabi University today held a National Dance Festival in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre on campus.
National-level performers of Kathak, including Devki Rani of Rajasthan, Guru Shama Bhate and Amira of Maharashtra, and Guru Rajinder Gangani from Delhi, participated in the National Dance Festival.
The event secretary and head, Department of Dance, Indira Bali, introduced all dancers.
The event secretary also gave information about various dance forms to audience present during the dance festival.
