Dashmesh Nagar residents concerned over mobile tower

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 14

Residents of Dashmesh Nagar in Sullar have raised concern over the installation of a mobile tower in their area by a private company. After complaint, the police have stopped work on the site.

In a memorandum submitted to the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), residents alleged that the tower was being installed without seeking consent of the residents or any government department.

Lachman Singh, a resident, said, “The tower’s radiation is detrimental to the health and life of livestock, young and old. It is also being installed near the forest area. We demand removal of the installation.”

DDPO Patiala Roop Singh said the requisite permission for installation of the tower was supposed to be given by the panchayat.

Vicky Garg, speaking on behalf of his wife (sarpanch), said the panchayat had not given any permission for installation of the mobile tower.

Meanwhile, Passiana SHO Ankurdeep Singh said he had sent a team of police officials to check the site and stop the ongoing work.