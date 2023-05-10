DAV students remember Tagore on anniv

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

Police DAV Public School celebrated the Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti here today. A special assembly was organised on the school campus. Class VII student Navjot Kaur delivered a speech on the life and contributions of the poet while Yashveer Dutt of Class VI recited his poem, ‘Where the mind is without fear’.

Students discussed how the Indian poet was the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his poetry collection ‘Gitanjali’.

School principal Mohit Chug also shared his views on Tagore’s great works composed by and motivated the students to follow the path shown by him.