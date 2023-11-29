Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 28

A play depicting the lives of individuals belonging to the third gender was showcased on the 13th day of the Late Pritam Singh Oberoi Memorial 15-day National Theatre Festival. ‘Janeman’, written by Machinder More and directed by Geetanjali Geet, was presented by Gwalior’s Women’s Drama Institute.

The play sheds light on the difficulties the third gender goes through, especially focusing on the emotional aspect of their lives — their sufferings and their pains.

The play demonstrates that a kinner’s life is more than what the general public perceives. The main focus of this play is the transformation transgender persons go through due to child abuse and abduction. The play follows the events and traditions in an Indian transgender person’s life. It shows what it is like to be transgender when most people don’t even want to talk about the third gender. The play also showcases how society discriminates against them for no fault of theirs. It depicts them in a humane light, showing that they have sweet moments in their lives, just like any ‘normal’ person.