Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 19

The examination boycott and protest continued on for the second day at Punjabi University. The Punjabi University Teacher Association (PUTA) began the boycott of examinations on Monday as their salaries for November have not been released. PUTA stated that the boycott would continue until the salaries are released.

PUTA president Bhupinder Singh Virk said the university administration had the necessary funds to pay the salaries of both teaching and non-teaching staff. Maninder Singh, PUTA secretary, said that the boycott would continue until the salaries were disbursed.

A group of students under the banner of “Jashanpreet Kaur Insaaf Morcha” also continued their dharna at the university entrance. They are protesting against the suspension of 11 students who were allegedly involved in the attack on Prof Surjit Singh. These students are pressing for a review of the suspension. The students claim that the suspended students were not given an opportunity to present their case before the inquiry committee.

#Punjabi University Patiala