Day 3: PUTA exam boycott, students’ stir continue

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 20

Student protests and the examination boycott continued for the third day at Punjabi University. The Punjabi University Teacher Association (PUTA) members are boycotting the exams as they have not received their salaries for November. The teaching body said that the boycott would continue until the salaries were disbursed. However, a university official said the boycott has had no impact on the examinations.

The students continued their dharna at the university entrance. They demand a review of the suspension cases of 11 students, who were allegedly involved in the attack on Prof Surjit Singh. Meanwhile, a girl student who had accused Prof Surjit of harassment has withdrawn her statement. She submitted an affidavit regarding the same today.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna visited the university in a show of solidarity with the protesting students.

#Punjabi University Patiala