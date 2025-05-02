DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Patiala / DBU gets Disha Award

DBU gets Disha Award

Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, has been given Disha Award by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during the fifth Disha Indian Awards ceremony held in Chandigarh. The university was also given “Best University of North India” award, recognising its unwavering...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:26 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, has been given Disha Award by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during the fifth Disha Indian Awards ceremony held in Chandigarh.

The university was also given “Best University of North India” award, recognising its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation and community development. Dr Sandeep Singh, president of Desh Bhagat University, received the award.

The Governor honoured 22 individuals with the “Disha Indian Award – Pride of Nation”, acknowledging their exemplary service across various fields.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper