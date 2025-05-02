DBU gets Disha Award

Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, has been given Disha Award by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during the fifth Disha Indian Awards ceremony held in Chandigarh.

The university was also given “Best University of North India” award, recognising its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation and community development. Dr Sandeep Singh, president of Desh Bhagat University, received the award.

The Governor honoured 22 individuals with the “Disha Indian Award – Pride of Nation”, acknowledging their exemplary service across various fields.