DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 30
Ankit, a student of 3rd semester in BPSE at Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, won silver medal in wrestling at Asian Championship held in Oman, Jordan, from June 22 to 30.
Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, said playing in the 63 kg under-23 category, Ankit demonstrated exceptional skill, determination and sportsmanship throughout the competition, ultimately clinching the second place.
He said balancing studies with intense training schedules was no easy feat and Ankit’s success underscored the university’s commitment towards nurturing individuals to excel in all aspects of life.
