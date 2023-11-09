DC bans crackers near paddy residue dump site

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 8

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has invoked the powers granted under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974), to prohibit the burning of stubble in various locations across the district. The designated areas for this restriction include Kamaspur, Kakrala, Dodra, Suniar Heri, Sutran, Jaikhar, Akalgarh, Reeth Kheri, Panjola, Kallarmajri, Chappar, Batli, Kulburchan, Munchhiwala, Duladhi and Mirzapur, where the lighting of firecrackers within 200 metres of stubble is prohibited. This order will be in effect until December 6.

The directive states that during the crop harvesting season this year, the district administration is taking different measures to prevent stubble burning. They are actively encouraging the bundling of stubble to create heaps that contain the leftover stubble. These heaps are being placed at various locations and the stubble is being dumped there. It’s important to note that this action is being taken to prevent the creation of stubble piles by burning the crop residues. The aim is to curb the problem by encouraging the bundling and disposal of stubble in a controlled manner at designated locations.

Additionally, during the Diwali festival on November 12, the public is expected to celebrate with fireworks, and there is a heightened risk of fire to break out where stubble has been dumped. Therefore, a ban has been imposed on the use of fireworks within 200 metres of these stubble dump sites.