DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29

Special Chief Secretary Raji P Srivastava and Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill visited the Sirhind grain market. They interacted with farmers and commission agents and heard their grievances. Srivastava directed officials to speed up the lifting process.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday, Congress workers led by former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra visited various grain markets in the district and lashed out at the state government for not making adequate arrangements for the procurement of wheat. They said the mandis were flooded with wheat, adding that the lifting process was very slow. Addressing the media, Srivastava said the procurement of wheat was going on smoothly in all 32 procurement centres of the district, and farmers have been assured that every grain of their produce would be procured. She said if a farmer faces any problem related to the procurement of wheat, he may speak to the authorities concerned without hesitation. She directed the officials to meet with the contractors to solve the problem of lifting due to a lack of transportation and labour. She also assured the farmers that the lifting would be sped up soon.

DC Parneet Shergill said 2,25,612 MT of wheat have arrived in the district markets, out of which 2,21,225 MT have been purchased. She said that PUNGRAIN has procured 48,706 MT, Markfed 48,170 MT, PUNSUP 38,508 MT, Warehouse 48,844 MT, FCI 21,837 MT, and traders have purchased 15,160 MT. She also said 88,829 MT of the procured wheat had been lifted.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib