DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 6

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today said the Municipal Corporation, councils and panchayats in Patiala should strictly follow the National Green Tribunal’s guidelines and desist from the use of single-use plastics.

During a meeting of the district environment committee, she said people should stop using single-use plastic and segregate waste at their houses. “Proper arrangements for cleanliness, parking and toilets should be made in the markets,” she said.

The DC said the offices in the district should also update their environment plan in accordance with that of the administration. She issued orders in relation to solid and liquid waste management, disposal of plastic waste, improvement of air and water quality, handling of industrial waste and prevention of noise pollution.

